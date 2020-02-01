Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 77,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.