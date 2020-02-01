Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

NTR opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.