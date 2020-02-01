Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 56,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

