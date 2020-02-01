Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Arconic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Arconic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arconic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Arconic by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

ARNC opened at $29.95 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

