Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 8,476 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

