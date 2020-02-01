Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,140 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 322,788 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

