Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 19,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $44,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,307. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of MCC opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Medley Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 208.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

