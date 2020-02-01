Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,356,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,559.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CSFB cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.