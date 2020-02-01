Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $106.39 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

