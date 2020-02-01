Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $677.58 million, a PE ratio of -59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,429 shares of company stock worth $8,207,116. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.