Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells $2,117,551.35 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,457,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.66 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

