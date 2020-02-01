Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,174 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $35,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.