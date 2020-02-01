Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $38.27 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,660 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

