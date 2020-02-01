Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,050 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $32,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $114.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

