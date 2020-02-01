Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,208 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $205.21 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.78 and a 200-day moving average of $196.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

