Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,412 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 756,744 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

