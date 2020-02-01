Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth about $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,948 shares of company stock worth $532,697. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

