Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,925,000 after buying an additional 11,323,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 3,902,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,306,000 after buying an additional 2,066,692 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,054,000 after buying an additional 1,633,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 120.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,226,000 after buying an additional 1,369,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:HDB opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.