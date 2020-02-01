Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after acquiring an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,519,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China by 25.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after acquiring an additional 486,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Yum China by 181.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 407,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 285,884 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.