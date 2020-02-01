Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,595,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 54,345 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 83,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $25.83 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

