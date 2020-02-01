Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcentra Capital were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

ABDC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.55. Alcentra Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that Alcentra Capital Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Grebow purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $57,582.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $434,223.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

