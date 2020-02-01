Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,198 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Ecopetrol SA has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

