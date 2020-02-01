Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,761,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Total by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Total by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

