Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,402.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,275.98. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

