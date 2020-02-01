Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,408 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter worth $333,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

