Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 379 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $985,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $278.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

