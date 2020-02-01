Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAP opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

