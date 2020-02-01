Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,041,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

NASDAQ COST opened at $305.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

