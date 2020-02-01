Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 187,224 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,290,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

