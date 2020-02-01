Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,376 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

