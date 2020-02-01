Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

SRPT stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.27. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

