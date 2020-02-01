Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $109.04 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

