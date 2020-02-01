Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $208.21 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.33 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

