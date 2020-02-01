Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,402.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,275.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

