Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 958 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 11.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $205.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.98. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

