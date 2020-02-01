Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,454,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

