Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

