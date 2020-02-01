Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

