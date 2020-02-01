Conning Inc. Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Conning Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $195.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $111.65 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

