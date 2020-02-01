Conning Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

