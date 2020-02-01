Conning Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

