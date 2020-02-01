Conning Inc. Has $518,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,811,000 after purchasing an additional 330,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,403,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,826,000 after purchasing an additional 286,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

