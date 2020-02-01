Conning Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

RCL opened at $117.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

