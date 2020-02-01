Conning Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674,082 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,273 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,983,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,434,000 after purchasing an additional 391,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,510,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 94,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

