Conning Inc. Has $669,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 480.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Exelon by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,668 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Exelon by 12.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,913 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 10.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $47.59 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

