Conning Inc. Has $752,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

