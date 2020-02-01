Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after buying an additional 259,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after buying an additional 171,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5,770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 170,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

ADSK stock opened at $196.85 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 298.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.14 and a 200-day moving average of $163.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.