Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

SLB opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

