Conning Inc. Sells 190 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Mills by 33.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 33.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,203 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 24.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

NYSE:GIS opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

