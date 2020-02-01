Conning Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $298.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $319.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day moving average is $251.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

